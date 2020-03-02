The Sun:

Senior Iranian regime official Mohammad Mirmohammadi has died from coronavirus, state media reported today.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, died in hospital in Tehran as the pariah nation reels from a worsening outbreak that has left several senior officials in hospital.

Mr Mirmohammadi was a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, which advises the Ayatollah and settles disputes with parliament.

He was the nephew of senior cleric Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, and his mother – the cleric’s sister – had earlier died of the same disease.

At least 66 people have now died in Iran, the highest toll outside China where the outbreak began.

Iran’s reported total of confirmed cases rose to 1,501 today – up more than half from yesterday – but the regime been accused of covering up the true scale of infection.

The sick include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as Sister Mary, the spokeswoman for the US Embassy hostage takers in 1979.

Deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, the head of a task force on the coronavirus, was also struck down a day after trying to downplay the outbreak.

Read more at The Sun