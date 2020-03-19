BREITBART

Cities across the United States are releasing hundreds of accused criminals deemed “non-violent,” claiming their release is necessary to ensure the Wuhan, China-originated coronavirus does not spread. Los Angeles County, California In Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that more than 600 inmates deemed “non-violent” offenders and most at-risk of contracting the coronavirus had been released. Villanueva said, according to the LA Times, officers should be citing and releasing individuals committing non-violent offenses as much as possible rather than booking them into prison.

