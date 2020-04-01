BREITBART

In the last 24 hours, 727 people have died in Italy from the Chinese coronavirus, bringing the nation’s overall death toll to 13,155 as of Wednesday — an increase of 5.8 percent in one day. The percentage, however, has been on a decline for the past few days, while some Italian officials say they believe that Italy has already reached its “peak.” Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection reveals that the country’s death toll from the virus has risen from 12,428 on Tuesday to 13,155 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also risen from 105,792 to 110,574. An additional 727 people have died in Italy from the Wuhan coronavirus in a single day, which is 110 fewer than the day earlier. “We have reached the peak of the infections,” said the head of Italy’s Higher Institute of Health — Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) — Silvio Brusaferro during a press conference on Tuesday.

