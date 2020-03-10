BALTIMORE SUN VIA NY DAILY NEWS

How contagious are people? When are they spreading the virus? These are the questions scientists and public health officials are asking as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads further every day. Definitive answers remain unknown, but the virus appears to be easily passed and the two-week quarantine period that has become standard is reasonable, according to researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Johns Hopkins University looking at available data. “China describes this as being highly contagious, and there essentially is no immunity against this virus in the population because it’s a new virus,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a Monday news conference.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS