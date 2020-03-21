New York Post:

The coronavirus poses an “existential threat” to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election, campaign insiders and GOP operatives say.

“He’s not running against Joe Biden, he’s running against a virus and the collateral damage from that,” former White House strategist Steve Bannon told The Post, saying the outbreak and its ripple effects were potentially the most complex threat ever faced by the United States.

“You could have a financial crash, economic great depression and a war against a bug all simultaneously … Today is November. [Trump] is going to be weighed and measured by the American people by how [he handles] the crisis.”

One Trump campaign operative was more blunt, saying, “If he f–ks up the economic stimulus around the coronavirus, he loses.”

