New York Post:

Manhattan’s majestic St. Patrick’s Cathedral has canceled Mass — as the NY Archdiocese shuts down Sunday services at all of its 296 parishes — indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

The Archdiocese announced Saturday that it is canceling, until further notice, all Masses in its jurisdiction — not only in Manhattan, where the beloved cathedral’s twin limestone spires soar over Fifth Avenue, but in The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties.

The decision in the middle of the church’s most solemn season, Lent, comes “in light of the continued concern surrounding the coronavirus, and the advice of medical experts,” the Archdiocese’s announcement said.

Read more at The New York Post