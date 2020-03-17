NY POST

Canada is shutting its borders to all travelers who are not citizens or permanent residents to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday. Exceptions will be made for flight crews, diplomats and immediate family members of Canadians — as well as, “at this time,” American citizens, Trudeau said outside his residence, where he is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for the virus. “All Canadians as much as possible should stay home,” Trudeau added.

