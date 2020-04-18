Jerusalem Post:

After donating NIS 3,000 donors will receive a protective amulet and a blessing from the Rabbi protecting them from getting sick.

A charity organization run by the most senior rabbinic leader of the ultra-Orthodox world, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, promises complete protection from the coronavirus in turn for a donation of NIS 3,000.The charity association named Kupat Ha’ir (City Fund) advertised on its Facebook page that anyone who donates NIS 3,000 will be protected from getting the coronavirus. The idea behind the website’s campaign is that by donating money to sick families and people in need, donors will be protected according to the principle of middah k’neged middah or “measure for measure.”

The website’s specific coronavirus charity advertised on the Facebook page leads with, “Join The Cause To Help Sick Men, Women, And Children, and Receive the Rav’s Bracha Midah K’Neged Midah.”The association has an annual budget of NIS 131 million, and the rabbis that help run the charity are picked and supervised by Kanievsky.

Read more at Jerusalem Post