Breitbart:

El Salvador this week become the first country in the Americas to ban all foreign entry in a bid to stem the spread of the novel Chinese coronavirus as the disease begins to plague Central America.

On Wednesday, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the 30-day quarantine in a televised address to the nation, stressing that the small Central American country has not yet confirmed any cases of the deadly disease, which originated in China.

Read more at Breitbart