Sky News:

Fiji’s prime minister is urging billionaires to return to his country’s shores for the first time since lockdown.

Frank Bainimarama has called for the super rich to come back to the archipelago nation three months after it closed its borders.

On 25 March, its main airport in Nadi was shut six days after a cabin crew worker tested positive for COVID-19. A strict 8am to 5pm curfew was then imposed, with the military and police patrolling the streets to make sure citizens stuck to the new laws.

Now the South Pacific country is eager to get back on its feet and see the return of tourists.

But Mr Bainimarama said visitors must be clear of COVID-19 before flying out, and have to quarantine or spend time docked in its waters for 14 days before stepping foot on an island.

