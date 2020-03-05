KPIX5 San Francisco:

The Grand Princess remained hovering off the California coast early Thursday, banned by Gov. Gavin Newsom from docking in San Francisco and any other California port until 21 passengers and crew members suffering from flu-like symptoms were tested for the coronavirus.

Cruise Tracker showed that by 4:30 a.m. the ship — carrying about 2,500 passengers — was moving up the California coast and was off Big Sur.

In a news release Wednesday night, Princess Cruises said the plan was for the U.S. Coast Guard to deliver sampling kits to the ship Thursday morning via helicopter. The onboard medical team would then administer the test with the samples being sent in batches by helicopter to a state testing lab in Richmond.

Cruise line officials placed the number of those who needed to be tested to fewer than 100.

