Breitbart:

The seven-day rolling average number of coronavirus infections in most of the Sunbelt, including states health analysts deemed new hotspots in recent weeks, appear to have plateaued as of Monday evening and even began to drop, a Breitbart News analysis revealed.

Driven by the situation in the Sunbelt, the seven-day average of new daily cases across the country has also stabilized since around July 17, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Compared to New York, the former COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) epicenter and the state with the highest number (32,705) of fatalities, the death tolls in the Sunbelt region are relatively low, several tallies including Worldometer showed.

For example, Texas reported the highest single-day number of deaths (197) on July 22, but that number is still about 80 percent lower than NY’s May 7 peak of 951, the COVID Tracking Project reported Monday.

Read more at Breitbart