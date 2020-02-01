CIDRAP – U. Minnesota:

Four European countries—Italy, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom—reported their first novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases today, as the unprecedented surge of illnesses continues in China and the outbreak grows outside of China, along with more reports of local transmission.

In another major development today, Gilead today announced that it is working with China on the launch of a trial to assess if its antiviral remdesivir can be used to treat 2019-nCoV infections.

Global cases today approached 10,000, including 213 deaths, all in China.