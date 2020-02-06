Washington Examiner

A Chinese doctor who attempted to warn the public about the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, has died after contracting the mystery illness, according to local reports. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, posted, “Seven cases of SARS confirmed,” to the social media platform WeChat on Dec. 30, 2019, and was subsequently punished by the Chinese government for his actions. He later contracted the illness himself. Li was forced to sign a letter of criticism for his actions weeks before the epidemic infected tens of thousands in mainland China. The coronavirus death toll climbed above 500 people on Wednesday as the United States scrambled to bring home Americans still in China.

