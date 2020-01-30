ABC NEWS

It’s only the sixth time the WHO has declared a global health emergency.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern at a news conference Thursday in Geneva. This is only the sixth time such an emergency has been declared, with past examples including the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Zika virus. The WHO reserves the designation for “extraordinary events” that pose a public health risk by threatening to spread internationally. The first case of human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. has been confirmed, in a patient in Illinois, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

READ MORE AT ABC NEWS