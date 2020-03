NY POST

President Trump said Wednesday that the US and Canada will temporarily close their border to “non-essential traffic” because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Details to follow!” Canadian and US officials have been discussing how to close the mutual border to try to stem the flow of the virus without hindering trade, the Associated Press reported earlier Wednesday. Truck drivers and Canadians who live part of the year in the US are expected to be exempted. “Nearly 200,000 people cross that border every day, and that border and that traffic that goes across that border is literally a lifeline for both the Canadians and the Americans on both sides of that border,″ said Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

