Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican, Hadi Khosroshahi, is among those who have died from the virus, Iran state media (IRNA) has reported.

Iran has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths outside of China. At least 26 people have died from contracting the virus, known as COVID-19, and a further 254 cases of the disease has been confirmed.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice-president for women and family affairs, is the latest high-profile figure to have been infected.

Ms Ebtekar is said to be suffering from mild symptoms but has not been admitted to hospital.

