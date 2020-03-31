Fox News

The White House extends social distancing guidelines to April 30 on the latest advice from medical experts; John Roberts reports. It may be possible for the novel coronavirus to transmit through the air, a new study released over the weekend suggests. In a joint study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska, and others, researchers found genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 in air samples from both in and outside of confirmed coronavirus patients’ rooms. The findings offer “limited evidence that some potential for airborne transmission exists,” researchers said, though they warned that the findings do not confirm airborne spread.

