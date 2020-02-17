The Washington Times

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. nearly doubled Monday, as the second charter flight carrying American evacuees previously trapped on a Japanese cruise ship landed in Texas. Twenty-nine people in the U.S. have caught the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, which is mostly circulating in China but has spread to about two dozen other countries. Fourteen American evacuees who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and tested positive for the coronavirus landed in California Sunday and in Texas Monday on two charter flights, adding to the 15 already confirmed cases.

