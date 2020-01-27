NPR.org:

A fifth U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Arizona’s Maricopa County. A statement released on Sunday from the Arizona Department of Health Services described the patient as “a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing.”

The news was also confirmed by Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a press call with reporters.

Earlier Sunday, California officials confirmed the third and fourth cases in that state, one in Orange County and one in Los Angeles County. The first two U.S. cases, confirmed last week, involved one patient in Chicago and one in the Seattle region.

The CDC has just over 100 persons “under investigation” for the new strain of coronavirus in 26 states, said Messonnier. So far, 25 of those have tested negative for the virus, and 5 positive.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What CDC is NOT saying – This virus is believed to have a “reproduction rate” of 4, which means each existing case creates 4 new cases. If each of those “secondary” creates 4 of its own new cases, then the currently identified U.S. cases could reflect as many as 80 people infected. Is that what the CDC means when they say they have 100 people “under investigation”?