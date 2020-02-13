NY POST

Coronavirus can be spread through people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms of the illness, the director of the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said Thursday. Dr. Robert Redfield confirmed reports out of China that the virus can spread when the person is still asymptomatic, according to CNN. “There’s been good communication with our colleagues to confirm asymptomatic infection, to confirm asymptomatic transmission, to be able to get a better handle on the clinical spectrum of illness in China,” Redfield told the outlet.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST