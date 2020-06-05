DAILYMAIL.COM

Dr Donald Yealy of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center suggested on Thursday that COVID-19 could be losing potency

He said people seem to be contracting the virus less easily and cases appear to be less severe than when the pandemic first took hold in the US

Earlier this week doctors in Italy said patients there were showing much smaller amounts of the virus in their system

But World Health Organization experts said there is no evidence to support the assertion that coronavirus is becoming weaker

Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center say the coronavirus appears to be becoming less potent. Dr Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine at UPMC, explained at a press conference on Thursday that people seem to be contracting the virus less easily and cases appear to be less severe then when the pandemic first took hold in the US early this year. ‘The virus may be changing,’ Yealy said. ‘Some patterns suggest the potency is diminished.’ He noted that UPMC has successfully treated more than 500 coronavirus patients since March, and in recent weeks fewer patients are requiring ventilators to help them breathe.

