Cornell U: Police Dispatched After Jewish Students Violently Threatened

Police have been dispatched to a building housing a kosher dining hall at Cornell University after Jewish students received violent threats on an online forum.

My alma mater ⁦@Cornell⁩ just posted this advising students to avoid the Kosher dining hall. pic.twitter.com/IVWGdRoYzy — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) October 29, 2023

“Community Threat – City of Ithaca The Cornell University Police Department is investigating posts located on a website that contain threats of violence directed at religious groups across the campus,” read a Cornell emergency alert.

The alert went on to say that the locations “were intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias” — omitting mention of specific threats to attack the kosher dining room and “shoot all you pig Jews.”

“The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cornell University Public Safety Communications Center at (607)255-1111. Cornell University Police urge the community to immediately report any suspected criminal activity they see by dialing 911,” it continued.

READ MORE