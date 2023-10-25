Cornell professor who found Hamas attack ‘exhilarating’ and ‘energizing’ now on leave of absence

The Cornell professor who called the Hamas terror attack on Israel “exhilarating” and “energizing” is now on a leave of absence until at least the end of the semester.

Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history, went viral for the incendiary remarks to students during a pro-Palestinian protest soon after the surprise attack on Israel killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

“It was exhilarating. It was exhilarating, it was energizing,” he was seen telling the crowd, claiming “you would not be human” into to feel the same.

“I was exhilarated!” he said to a smattering of applause.

After initially standing by his statements, the embattled professor later apologized “for the horrible choice of words,” admitting they were ‘reprehensible” — before his students were told he would no longer teach this semester.

“Professor Russell Rickford has requested and received approval to take a leave of absence from the university,” the Ivy League school confirmed to the campus newspaper, the Cornell Review.

