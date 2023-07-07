Cornell medical school has provided a critical race theory class that trains students to become woke activists and has used videos of BLM activists defending riots as part of their curriculum.

A probe conducted by Fox News into a course created by The Center for Health Equity (CCHEq) at Cornell’s medical school found radical antiracism training.

The course, which is not mandatory, trained attendees into becoming ‘woke activists’ according to the findings.

The course even amplified defenses of violent uprising, such as the burning of businesses, in the name of racial justice.

Those in attendance even watched material of Black Lives Matter activists discussing support for the rioting that occurred in 2020.

