THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Cornel West issued a clarion call on CNN this week for Americans to rise up and go “to jail” resisting “vanilla brother” President Trump.

The Harvard professor told a panel headed by Don Lemon that Americans have been left with little choice but to emulate Hong Kong protestors.

“We black folk have never looked white supremacy in the eye and didn’t come out fighting at our best,” he said Wednesday evening. “The question becomes how do we come out fighting now? We’ve got fascism running afoot. You’ve got disregard of rule of law. You’ve got the balkanization of the populous. You’ve got the devaluing and scapegoating of the weak, especially the Mexicans and Muslims and poor and black and brown. So the democracy is being imploded as it were.”