Cornel West Likens U.S., Israel to Hamas, Calls Terror Attacks on Israeli Civilians ‘Resistance’

Like Hamas, both America and Israel have “blood on their hands.” That is the view of prominent civil rights activist and former Harvard Divinity School philosophy professor Cornel West Cornel West, who on Sunday seemed to justify the terror group’s monstrous operation which saw the deaths and kidnappings of hundreds of men, women, and children, calling it a form of resistance to “oppression.”

West, who is running as a 2024 presidential candidate not under the Democrat party but the People’s Party, offered his response to media requests as to his “aim” during the current conflict if he were president.

“I would stop the killing of innocent people – be they Palestinians or Israelis – by calling for an end to the vicious U.S.-supported Israeli occupation,” the leftist stated. “This violent resistance to oppression is the desperate language of an occupied people.”

