NEW YORK POST:

It’s not just the parkgoers you have to worry about.

Disney — which is currently dealing with the fallout from its Toontown throw-down in California — may have an even bigger problem on their hands in the Sunshine State, where a 60-day rabies alert was issued for an area near it’s popular Epcot and Hollywood Studios theme parks.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County says a feral cat was recently captured and tested for the disease, with the results coming back positive.

An alert was issued Tuesday for southwest Orange County. Officials have asked the public to “avoid all wild animals and feral cats or dogs.”

“If bitten or scratched by a wild animal seek medical treatment & call @OrangeCoFL Animal Services,” the Health Department tweeted, along with a picture showing illustrations of a fox, bat, raccoon and skunk.