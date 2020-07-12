New York Post:

NYPD cop placed in headlock while trying to break up Bronx crowd, video shows

A pair of NYPD cops simply wanted to disperse a crowd gathered on a hot July night at a Bronx street corner.

But as this disturbing video shows, in an instant the two officers found themselves surrounded by angry, taunting bystanders.

And as the crowd cheered, a man they were trying to arrest put one of the two officers in a headlock — one of the very maneuvers they themselves will, under a new City Council bill, soon face misdemeanor charges for using.

“F–k him up! F–k him up!” an unidentified man who filmed the lawless encounter shouts as the suspect wraps his right arm around one of the cops’ necks.

Read more & SEE VIDEO at The New York Post

