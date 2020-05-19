NY POST

Years before he was gunned down while jogging, Ahmaud Arbery had a run-in with cops in which they found him in a park sitting alone in his car — and tried to tase him, newly released video shows. Footage of the November 2017 incident, published by The Guardian on Monday, shows a patrolling Glynn County cop suspecting Arbery of using marijuana, saying the park was known for drug activity. Arbery, dressed in a green hat, winter coat and athletic pants, with no shirt on, denied having drugs and said he was just relaxing by rapping in his car on his day off from work. “You’re bothering me for nothing,” Arbery says in the video, before refusing to let the officer search his car.

