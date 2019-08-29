NEW YORK POST:

This is the moment a crazed Virginia teen went darting through his small town, completely naked, after slaughtering his mother, sister and baby nephew, cops said.

Matthew Bernard, 19, allegedly murdered his family members on Tuesday morning at their home in Keeling, Va., near the Virginia-North Carolina border, and then stripped down to his birthday suit and fled, according to police.

The victims were identified as the mother-in-law, wife and child of minor league pitcher Blake Bivens, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A team, the Montgomery Biscuits.

His son was just 14 months old.

“Our hearts are broken for Blake,” said the Rays organization in a statement. “We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”

Bernard, who is also accused of killing the family dog, was captured on video running from cops after they caught up with him Tuesday afternoon. He was originally thought to be armed and dangerous after cops received the call about the murders. A local community college where Bernard attended classes was under lockdown as a result.