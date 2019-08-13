NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Video made it seem like the height of recklessness: A Dodge Charger roared through a red light and pushed another car into a man on a bicycle, killing him.

Cop sources said Monday they plan to throw the book at motorist Umar Baig, 18, who they blame in the death of beloved 52-year-old cyclist Jose Alzorriz.

But under New York law, the horrifying crash may not add up to a crime worthy of more than some traffic violations — unless Brooklyn’s DA is willing to take on an uphill court battle, legal experts say.