Cops are looking for this pair of jerks who scrawled a heart and other graffiti at a sacred Native American site — and then proudly posed for a selfie with their handiwork and posted it on Instagram, authorities said.

The man and woman believed to be in their 20s desecrated a 425 million year old rock formation known as the Council Overhang in Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park on Monday, the Journal Star reported.

“It’s disrespectful,” said Park Superintendent Kerry Novak. “If you bring your family here, you want to see a beautiful natural area. You don’t want to see this sort of thing.”

The pair apparently posted to Instagram a photo of themselves in front of their alleged graffiti, prompting an investigation by Illinois Conservation Police.

The image shows the man giving a peace sign and the woman in purple leggings and a matching tank top facing the graffiti, which included a black heart with “B+K” written inside.

