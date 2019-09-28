NEW YORK POST:

A callous thief assaulted a 91-year-old California widower with a rock while the man was visiting his wife’s grave, police said.

The unnamed victim was sitting on a lawn chair when he was attacked from behind around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The attacker — who authorities described as possibly a Latino or Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 50 with slicked-back, long, gray hair — robbed him, then escaped on a mountain bike.

“This is a completely and utterly unprovoked and ruthless assault on one of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Santa Clara Police Capt. Wahid Kazem told NBC Bay Area.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home, according to authorities.

