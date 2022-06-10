NEW YORK POST:

Authorities in California have refused to release any footage showing the DUI arrest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, saying it could “jeopardize” the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Thursday denied a public records request seeking the release of body and dashboard camera video documenting Paul Pelosi’s arrest last month on suspicion of drunk driving.

CHP informed Fox News Digital in a letter that it has the footage in question, “however, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation.”

In a separate press release Thursday, the DA’s Office said that it has not decided yet what, if any, charges, will be filed against the 82-year-old businessman.

“This is standard protocol in any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County,” the agency stated. “No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.”

The statement was in response to a flurry of posts falsely claiming that all DUI charges against Pelosi were dropped, which spread widely on social media this week.

