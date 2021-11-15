The New York Post:

Police have launched an investigation into claims an Arizona school board president kept a dossier on some outspoken parents who oppose mask mandates and critical race theory.

Scottsdale Police Department said Saturday it was aware of the allegations leveled against Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg.

“We are conducting an investigation into the matter and will report our findings once it is complete,” police said in a brief statement.

The allegations came to light after Superintendent Scott Menzel revealed Friday that Greenburg, who is a business executive and attorney, had accidentally shared the Google drive folder on certain parents.

The private dossier — which included information on divorce decrees, Social Security numbers and property records — was allegedly created by Greenburg’s father Mark Greenburg.

The younger Greenburg allegedly sent a link to the Google drive to parent Kim Stafford by mistake last week.



