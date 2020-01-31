THE SMOKING GUN

Duo busted for Halloween robbery of Circle K store

A Florida Mother served as the lookout and getaway driver for her 15-year-old son who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, according to police who arrested the pair on felony charges. Investigators allege that Amanda Chere Meador, 37, drove her son and two other males to a Circle K store in Winter Springs, a city about 15 miles north of Orlando. Wearing a mask, Meador’s son entered the store carrying a gun, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report. The boy–who was not wearing gloves–handed “a note on paper demanding money” to a terrified cashier who “provided him with money and he left the store.” The underage gunman, cops say, then departed the Circle K and headed for a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Meador at the wheel. When the boy dropped what appeared to be money while fleeing the store, the vehicle “stopped and allowed him to exit and recover the money.”

