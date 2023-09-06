Cops let suspect walk in heinous, caught-on-camera NYC subway beating of 60-year-old woman: sources

Happy DIMs? This is what you keep voting for! This 9-times-prior-arrestee beat this 60-year-old woman more than 50 times with her own wooden cane before taking off his belt and continuing the beat down in NYC. Filmer just filmed cuz if you try to help – YOU get arrested instead! pic.twitter.com/BbS0hK0gHo — Leslie (@IDasNonBidenary) September 5, 2023

The ex-convict who allegedly beat a 60-year-old woman with her own cane in a Harlem subway station was cut loose by cops after the heinous, caught-on-camera assault — and the officers’ response is under investigation, The Post has learned.In the now-viral recording, the hulking suspect — publicly identified by cops Tuesday as 43-year-old Norton Blake —bashed Laurell Reynolds, 60, dozens of times on her head, stomach, leg, arms, back and hands as she fell to the ground inside the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

“They should’ve arrested him!” Reynolds, who is disabled and uses a walker and does not work, told The Post in a bedside interview.“I don’t deserve that. Not at all, not at all … and I pray to God that it doesn’t happen to no one else,” she added. “They need to keep that man off the street.”A transit worker called the city’s Rail Control Center — which in turn contacted 911 — while she filmed the early-morning attack, according to Richard Davey, president of the New York City Transit Authority.

