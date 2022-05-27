NEW YORK POST:

A mom of two students at Robb Elementary School says she was handcuffed by officers as the shooter was still inside before she jumped a fence and ran into the school to safely retrieve her children on Tuesday.

Angeli Rose Gomez, a mother of a second-grader and a third-grader, told the Wall Street Journal she drove 40 miles to the Uvalde school and was one of numerous parents begging and yelling at the officers to enter sooner to take out 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

After a few minutes, she said, a US Marshall placed her in handcuffs, stating that she was under arrest for intervening in an active investigation, according to the Journal.

It took almost an hour before Ramos was killed by a specialized US Border Patrol tactical team, authorities said. In that time, he gunned down 19 school children and two teachers.

Gomez recognized a few local Uvalde police officers and convinced them to tell the marshals to remove the cuffs.

Once freed, she distanced herself from the crowd, jumped the school fence, ran inside the school building and grabbed her two children. The three sprinted out of the school together, she said.

