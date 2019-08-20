NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A raid of a Brooklyn apartment netted cops nearly three dozen firearms — 18 of them assault rifles — and armor-piercing bullets, police said Monday.

Officers uncovered the cache after getting information that a suspect wanted for a crime was stockpiling the weapons in his Linden Blvd. home near Bedford Ave. in Flatbush.

When cops went knocking Saturday, the suspect’s mother answered, said he wasn’t home and slammed the door, police said.

Her son tried to leave via the fire escape, but police caught him behind the apartment building, police said.

Police had a search warrant for the apartment. Inside they found 12 handguns, 18 assault rifles, three shotguns, an imitation gun and an ammo stash that included a high-capacity feeder.

Police arrested Mario Rosales, 40, his mother, Juliet Morales, 73, and a woman inside the apartment, Shiborn Morlaes, 38. All three were charged with multiple counts of weapon possession.