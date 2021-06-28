The Smoking Gun:

A Tennessee couple is facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly opened fire at Burger King employees following a dispute “over a spicy chicken sandwich,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police report that Tavarus McKinney, 22, and Keonna Halliburton, 20, got into an argument earlier this month with Burger King workers at a restaurant in Memphis. The duo, cops say, complained that Halliburton’s chicken sandwich was too spicy.

After the “initial altercation,” McKinney and Halliburton departed for a few minutes, but returned in their Ford Escape and allegedly “fired multiple shots from the road into the parking lot.”

Two female victims were hit by gunfire, while two other women “were also shot at during this time.” Pictured above, McKinney and Halliburton were charged after several victims identified them as the assailants in the June 6 shooting.

McKinney and Halliburton are both locked up in the Shelby County jail on four counts of attempted murder and four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Halliburton is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, while McKinney has a $1 million bond due to his lengthy rap sheet, which includes collars for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and domestic assault.

McKinney and Halliburton are scheduled for a June 28 court hearing

