NEW YORK POST:

A man was found beaten and bound in the basement of a Bronx bodega when two cops who were chasing separate suspects entered the cellar early Wednesday morning, police said.

The cops ran into the bodega on Bussing Avenue near Digney Avenue in Wakefield at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday while they were chasing two suspects who had been smoking pot on a nearby street corner, authorities said.

While they were searching for the suspects in the store, an employee let them into the basement, where they discovered the kidnapped 49-year-old, cops said.

The officers freed the man, who then told them he had been kidnapped three days prior by four people on a Bronx street corner, police said.