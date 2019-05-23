NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Cops on Thursday criminally charged a 19-year-old suspect in the random unprovoked beatdown of an elderly school bus driver on a Bronx street.

Tyekeem Wright was charged with assault and harassment for the attack on 71-year-old Charles McLennon in Morrisania.

The victim was walking back to work after a break when Wright allegedly hit him from behind with an unknown object on Third Ave. near E. 167th St. about 2:20 p.m. May 1.

Although strangers, the two men lives just a block away from each other and the attack unfolded right in front of the suspect’s apartment building, cops said.

McLennon suffered a swollen right eye and cuts to his face. He was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.