NEW YORK POST:

He’s going from egg sandwiches to bologna behind bars.

The enraged customer who threw bread and a metal bell at a deli worker for making him wait for his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich was arrested Thursday morning by the NYPD’s Warrant Squad in connection with the attack, police said.

Edilberto Burgos, 24, was picked up at his Bed-Stuy apartment just before noon for assaulting the 28-year-old clerk on Nov. 25 at the deli on Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, according to authorities.

“Make my cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!” he screamed, as he repeatedly banged on the store’s display counter, according to video from the incident.

The footage later shows Burgos throwing store merchandise — and even bread — at the victim, who suffered bruising and swelling.