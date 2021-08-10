Chicago Sun-Times:

“Our police officers have been under siege, under-appreciated and thrown under the bus for the last year and a half,” said Ald. Matt O’Shea, whose 19th Ward on the Far Southwest Side is home to scores of police officers.

Chicago Police officers turned their backs to Mayor Lori Lightfoot because they are “at the breaking point” and believe “leadership across this country, across this city do not have their back,” an influential alderman said Monday.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) is Lightfoot’s hand-picked chairman of the City Council’s Aviation Committee. It was a reward for his runoff endorsement of the mayor, which helped pave the way for her landslide victory over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

O’Shea also represents a Far Southwest Side ward where scores of police officers live.

That’s why he was not at all surprised by the cold shoulder Lightfoot got Saturday night from rank-and-file officers gathered on the 7th floor of the University of Chicago Hospital after the fatal shooting of Officer Ella French.

The officers were there to pray for French, 29, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood, and for her critically-wounded partner, still fighting for his life.

