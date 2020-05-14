Cops Arrest Brooklyn Rabbi for Letting Kids—Ages 11, 8, and 2—Walk to the Store

They even sent an ambulance, because it’s not like there’s anything else going on in New York.

A Brooklyn dad who let his kids walk a few blocks to the local store was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with endangering the life of a child. The charges against Noah Chakoff, a rabbi, were dropped about 12 hours later. But the ordeal began when New York City police stopped the kids—ages 11, 8, and a 2-year-old in a stroller—as they were simply heading to their local bodega (a small candy-and-everything-else store). “I can understand them stopping the children, just to ask a few questions,” Chakoff’s attorney, Jason Goldman, tells Reason. “But obviously I don’t agree with them charging the rabbi and keeping him for hours and hours while everything was going on with the pandemic.”

