Cops and ambulances called to home of top NYC cancer doc at least twice before she killed baby, self: neighbor

Cops were called to the home of Dr. Krystal Cascetta at least twice before she shot dead her 4-month-old daughter and fatally turned the gun on herself, an upstate neighbor told The Post on Sunday — as it surfaced the oncologist’s parents were in the house at the time of the slay-suicide horror.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” recalled neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, who lives near the 40-year-old cancer doctor’s million-dollar home in Somers, Westchester County. “I saw the police and ambulances arrive.”

It’s not clear why cops and an ambulance were repeatedly called to the stately property.

The development came as chilling new details surfaced about the tragedy.

Cascetta’s parents were in the home when their daughter entered her baby’s room around 7 a.m. Saturday and shot the child, then turned the gun on herself, killing both of them, police told The Journal News.

Someone from inside the home called 911, said State Trooper Steven Nevel, according to NBC News.

The person heard the first gunshot but thought something had just fallen, Nevel said.

Then they heard the second gunshot before they could reach the room to make sure everything was OK and found the door locked, the cop said.

