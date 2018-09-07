NEW YORK POST:

An internal investigation has been launched after video surfaced showing a police officer in Arizona punching an unarmed woman in the face before dragging her across a street, police said.

The video, posted Thursday on Twitter, shows an officer with the Goodyear Police Department briefly struggling with a female suspect before punching her in the face as he tries to remove her from her car. The officer then pulls the woman toward him, sending her to ground, before dragging her several feet across the street, video shows.

Police officer in Goodyear, AZ punched a woman in the face with his entire body weight and then dragged her across the street. This is insane. Twitter, do your thing. Retweet. pic.twitter.com/F38A2J7prz — Together we rise 🙌🏾 (@Matsamon) September 7, 2018



The officer then pulls out his weapon and apparently points it at another person who is not seen on the footage.

“Dude, what the f—k?” one witness says on the recording.

In a statement to the Arizona Republic, police said the woman had a suspended driver’s license and began to retreat when she was told by the officer that she was being arrested.