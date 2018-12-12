NEW YORK POST:

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was placed on leave Tuesday after video emerged of him tackling two teen girls to the ground during an arrest.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the case, ABC 11 reported. The officer in the video has not been publicly identified. The footage surfaced Monday on Facebook.

Police say the incident took place on Dec. 10, after someone reported smelling weed from a car parked outside their Harnett County home.

The driver of the car, identified as 17-year-old Tyrese Namirr Gary, had active warrants out for his arrest, and police took him into custody, WRAL reported.