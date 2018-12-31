Cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal granted appeal, spurring outrage from widow of slain police

Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted of killing police officer Daniel Faulkner, has been granted a right of appeal. The widow of a Philadelphia police officer who was gunned down 37 years ago in the line of duty is “outraged” over a judge’s decision last week to grant her husband’s killer a chance to appeal his conviction. On Thursday, Judge Leon Tucker granted Mumia Abu-Jamal another opportunity to appeal his 1981 conviction in the death of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner. Abu-Jamal spent three decades on death row before his sentence in the shooting death of Faulkner was thrown out over flawed jury instructions.

